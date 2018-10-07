Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,208

Even More Transformers: Bumblebee Theater Merchandise Revealed



More... POC Group who specializes in Theater Merchandise is showcasing three new Transformers: Bumblebee toppers. The toppers feature Bumblebee, Shatter and Dropkick. It is interesting to note that the two Decepticon triplechangers sport only their land vehicle kibble without any from their third aerial modes. You can check out the images attached with this news post.The post Even More Transformers: Bumblebee Theater Merchandise Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.