|
Even More Transformers: Bumblebee Theater Merchandise Revealed
POC Group who specializes in Theater Merchandise is showcasing
three new Transformers: Bumblebee toppers. The toppers feature Bumblebee, Shatter and Dropkick. It is interesting to note that the two Decepticon triplechangers sport only their land vehicle kibble without any from their third aerial modes. You can check out the images attached with this news post.
