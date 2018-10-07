Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Even More Transformers: Bumblebee Theater Merchandise Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,208
Even More Transformers: Bumblebee Theater Merchandise Revealed


POC Group who specializes in Theater Merchandise is showcasing three new Transformers: Bumblebee toppers. The toppers feature Bumblebee, Shatter and Dropkick. It is interesting to note that the two Decepticon triplechangers sport only their land vehicle kibble without any from their third aerial modes. You can check out the images attached with this news post.

The post Even More Transformers: Bumblebee Theater Merchandise Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe G1 series 25th Anniversary Optimus Prime complete NEW
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP 01 Convoy Optimus Prime Takara opened never used
Transformers
ERROR Transformers G1 Devastator reissue 2018 Walmart Exclusive Constructicons
Transformers
Transformers Combine Wars Lot (Grimlock, Inferno, Cosmos Overlord and More)
Transformers
BRAND NEW TAKARA TOMY - Transformers STREAK MP-18 Masterpiece Figure
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.