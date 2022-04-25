Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,176

Rumor: Possible First Look at Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Voyager Dinobot



Currently making the rounds across the web is what may be our first look at the upcoming Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Voyager Dinobot figure. Dinobot is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Dinobot/Grimlock mold using the latter’s head sculpt, made in the original Beast Wars Dinobot toy’s color scheme. We only have a robot mode photo as of right now. We recommend taking this as a rumor for now until we receive more info, but until then you can check out the image and let us know your first impressions on the boards.



