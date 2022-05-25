What does triumph look like in a desperate situation? The War for Cybertron may end here, but the Autobots and Decepticons aren’t done yet! Fate of Cybertron arrives June 29th and in the meantime, discuss the iTunes Apple Books preview with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Nick Brokenshire (Cover Artist), Angel Hernandez (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist)
