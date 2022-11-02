Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Twitch In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,296
Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Twitch In-Hand Images


Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have our first in-hand look at the new*Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Twitch. EarthSpark Twitch is coming in Deluxe size class which is worked in a similar way of size and engineering as it was with the Cyberverse Deluxe toys. Twitch sure captures her CGI model from the show and featuring a wide range of articulation with a pretty solid and detailed dron mode. While she’s sure as expressive as her animation model, she’s not in scale with the rest of the other Deluxe figures. Twich is as tall as the previously seen EarthSpark Deluxe Megatron! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Twitch In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.