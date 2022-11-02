Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,296

Via PrimeVsPrime on Youtube, we have our first in-hand look at the new*Transformers EarhSpark Deluxe Twitch. EarthSpark Twitch is coming in Deluxe size class which is worked in a similar way of size and engineering as it was with the Cyberverse Deluxe toys. Twitch sure captures her CGI model from the show and featuring a wide range of articulation with a pretty solid and detailed dron mode. While she’s sure as expressive as her animation model, she’s not in scale with the rest of the other Deluxe figures. Twich is as tall as the » Continue Reading.



