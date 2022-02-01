Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
MISB MPM-12 Optimus Prime
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Yesterday, 11:37 PM
#
1
Trailcutter
that guy
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 46
MISB MPM-12 Optimus Prime
Looking for MPM-12 Optimus Prime, MISB. Ideally hoping to pay $150 or less (shipping included) but I?m somewhat flexible on that.
__________________
sup
Sales feedback thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=86179
Trailcutter
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Trailcutter
Find More Posts by Trailcutter
Yesterday, 11:48 PM
#
2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,478
Re: MISB MPM-12 Optimus Prime
In stock on Ages Three and Up for $199.99. It's kind of a rare figure now as it isn't readily available:
https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/produc...xoCjEAQAvD_BwE
__________________
Sales:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165
Feedback
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22
ssjgoku22
View Public Profile
Send a private message to ssjgoku22
Find More Posts by ssjgoku22
Today, 12:36 AM
#
3
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,774
Re: MISB MPM-12 Optimus Prime
I paid $234 new and still that price.
Good luck at $150.
alternatorfan
View Public Profile
Send a private message to alternatorfan
Find More Posts by alternatorfan
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:36 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.