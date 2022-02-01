Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:37 PM   #1
Trailcutter
that guy
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 46
MISB MPM-12 Optimus Prime
Looking for MPM-12 Optimus Prime, MISB. Ideally hoping to pay $150 or less (shipping included) but I?m somewhat flexible on that.
sup
Old Yesterday, 11:48 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,478
Re: MISB MPM-12 Optimus Prime
In stock on Ages Three and Up for $199.99. It's kind of a rare figure now as it isn't readily available:

https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/produc...xoCjEAQAvD_BwE
Old Today, 12:36 AM   #3
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 3,774
Re: MISB MPM-12 Optimus Prime
I paid $234 new and still that price.
Good luck at $150.
