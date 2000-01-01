Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers The Last Knight now on Netflix Canada
Yesterday, 09:19 PM
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,819
Transformers The Last Knight now on Netflix Canada
Transformers: The Last Knight
is now on
Netflix Canada
. Great news for anyone who wants to watch it again.
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Goaliebot for the heads up.
FOR SALE:
LG-EX Tokyo Toy Show Black Convoy (Titans Returns repaint), Xiaomi Tablet Soundwave, Unite Warriors Defensor, MP Ghost Starscream, Toy Expo Advanced Nemesis Prime, Armada Unicron, RID Scourge (Black Optimus), LOTS of old/new CHUG & more!
Dark Rage
Yesterday, 09:19 PM
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,680
Transformers The Last Knight added to Netflix Canada
I know, I know, it wasnt everyones cup of tea and all, but if you liked it, or havent seen it and are curious, or hate it and want to throw popcorn at your TV...
Transformers The Last Knight is now on Netflix Canada.
Downloadable too, for your subway/train/bus enjoyment/hate.
Today, 12:14 AM
RNSrobot
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,877
Re: Transformers The Last Knight now on Netflix Canada

No.
No.
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify
|
Bandcamp
|
YouTube
|
Soundcloud
