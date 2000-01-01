Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers The Last Knight now on Netflix Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 09:19 PM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,819
Transformers The Last Knight now on Netflix Canada
Transformers: The Last Knight is now on Netflix Canada. Great news for anyone who wants to watch it again.

Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Goaliebot for the heads up.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: transformersthelast_0.jpg Views: 15 Size: 81.9 KB ID: 39093  
Last edited by Dark Rage; Yesterday at 10:56 PM.
Dark Rage is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 09:19 PM   #2
Goaliebot
All Makes and Models
Goaliebot's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,680
Transformers The Last Knight added to Netflix Canada
I know, I know, it wasnt everyones cup of tea and all, but if you liked it, or havent seen it and are curious, or hate it and want to throw popcorn at your TV...

Transformers The Last Knight is now on Netflix Canada.

Downloadable too, for your subway/train/bus enjoyment/hate.
Goaliebot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:14 AM   #3
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,877
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: Transformers The Last Knight now on Netflix Canada
No.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

BEARDED DAD INDIE ROCK
Spotify | Bandcamp | YouTube | Soundcloud
RNSrobot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Re-issue Takara 11 Astrotrain
Transformers
Wing Saber 100% Complete Mega Energon Transformers
Transformers
VTG Transformers G1 80s Takara Japan Optimus For Parts Lot LOOK
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Transformers Cobalt Sentries [Howlback and Garboil]
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:29 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.