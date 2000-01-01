Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
St. Johns NL -March 16 TF Meetup!
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Yesterday, 04:59 PM
#
1
JLvatron
Chosen 1
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 7,692
St. Johns NL -March 16 TF Meetup!
Calling all Newfoundland Transformers in the St. Johns area!
Let's try this again.
How about a March 16 Transformers Meetup?
Ill be in town that Friday night; we could meet at Toys R Us at 6:30, then hang with the TF locals at Pizza Delight at 7.
__________________
"Don't be absurd!"
-Galvatron
JLvatron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to JLvatron
Find More Posts by JLvatron
Yesterday, 11:32 PM
#
2
miyinan
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Halifax
Posts: 142
Re: St. Johns NL -March 16 TF Meetup!
I'm not in NL anymore but this is exciting. Maybe post it to the FB group "Transfers Collector NL"?
__________________
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=53849
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...9-miyinan.html
Sale Thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=59112
miyinan
View Public Profile
Send a private message to miyinan
Find More Posts by miyinan
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Re-issue Takara 11 Astrotrain
Wing Saber 100% Complete Mega Energon Transformers
VTG Transformers G1 80s Takara Japan Optimus For Parts Lot LOOK
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers Cobalt Sentries [Howlback and Garboil]
G1 Transformers Lot
G1 Transformers Parts Lot
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
05:29 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.