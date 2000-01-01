JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 7,692

St. Johns NL -March 16 TF Meetup! Calling all Newfoundland Transformers in the St. Johns area!

Let's try this again.



How about a March 16 Transformers Meetup?



Ill be in town that Friday night; we could meet at Toys R Us at 6:30, then hang with the TF locals at Pizza Delight at 7.

"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



__________________"Don't be absurd!"-Galvatron