Old Yesterday, 04:59 PM   #1
JLvatron
Chosen 1
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 7,692
St. Johns NL -March 16 TF Meetup!
Calling all Newfoundland Transformers in the St. Johns area!
Let's try this again.

How about a March 16 Transformers Meetup?

Ill be in town that Friday night; we could meet at Toys R Us at 6:30, then hang with the TF locals at Pizza Delight at 7.
"Don't be absurd!"
-Galvatron
Old Yesterday, 11:32 PM   #2
miyinan
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Halifax
Posts: 142
Re: St. Johns NL -March 16 TF Meetup!
I'm not in NL anymore but this is exciting. Maybe post it to the FB group "Transfers Collector NL"?
