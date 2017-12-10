Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberclaw and Primelock Spotted in Hungary
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,896
Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberclaw and Primelock Spotted in Hungary


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*BB Shockwave, we can report that*Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberclaw and Primelock*Were Spotted in Hungary. These are the last RID figures to be expected for release. We had reported them in Singapore and US*retail a few months ago.* The last 2-packs bring us Saberhorn and Bisk who can combine into Saberclaw. This is the only toy representation of Saberhorn in all RID toyline. The second duo, Grimlock and Optimus Prime merge into Primelock. These last Crash Combiners sets include the “beast element” into the combination, something we hadn’t seen in previous Crash Combiners &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberclaw and Primelock Spotted in Hungary appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 08:07 PM   #2
Digibasherx
Machine War
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 200
Re: Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberclaw and Primelock Spotted in Hungary
Have these been spotted in Canada? I don't think I've seen these.
Digibasherx is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Re-issue Takara 11 Astrotrain
Transformers
Wing Saber 100% Complete Mega Energon Transformers
Transformers
VTG Transformers G1 80s Takara Japan Optimus For Parts Lot LOOK
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Transformers Cobalt Sentries [Howlback and Garboil]
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.