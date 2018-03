Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberclaw and Primelock Spotted in Hungary

Thanks to 2005 Boards member*BB Shockwave, we can report that*Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Saberclaw and Primelock*Were Spotted in Hungary. These are the last RID figures to be expected for release. We had reported them in Singapore and US *retail a few months ago.* The last 2-packs bring us Saberhorn and Bisk who can combine into Saberclaw. This is the only toy representation of Saberhorn in all RID toyline. The second duo, Grimlock and Optimus Prime merge into Primelock. These last Crash Combiners sets include the "beast element" into the combination, something we hadn't seen in previous Crash Combiners