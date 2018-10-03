Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
03-10-2018, 03:20 PM
Thunderwing
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: Montreal, QC
Posts: 16
Thunderwing's Transformers Sales Thread
Looking to sell off some of my Transformers. Free local pick for those in Montreal area. Those who are interested and wish items to be shipped, fees will vary depending on item. Here they are:

Generation 1 Trypticon: Loose and not complete. 1986 Takara version. $50

Generation 1 Scorponok: Loose. Lord Zarak, laser rifle, and three twin cannons included. $60

Masterpiece Road Rage MP-26: Loose. Complete. Transformed only once. $35

13 Spartan Reformatted (Masterpiece Impactor): Loose. Transformed once. Complete. $45 (ITEM SOLD)

Limited Edition BBTS Seacons: MIB and complete. $50.

20th Anniversary Edition Optimus Prime, Masterpiece Scale: Inside box. Never opened. Complete. $60

Combiner Wars Sky Lynx: MIB. Complete. $15

If you wish to negociate, PM me. Nothing wrong with asking. Thank you for your interest.
Re: Thunderwing's Transformers Sales Thread
PM’d
Re: Thunderwing's Transformers Sales Thread
Bump
Re: Thunderwing's Transformers Sales Thread
PM'd
Re: Thunderwing's Transformers Sales Thread
Hello. Impactor is no longer available. Sold
Re: Thunderwing's Transformers Sales Thread
Bump
Re: Thunderwing's Transformers Sales Thread
Bump
