San Diego Comicon 2015 Combiner Hunters Art by Ken Christiansen: Chromia, Arcee & Win


Artist*Ken Christiansen*has shared his packaging art of the San Diego Comicon 2015 Combiner Hunters pack. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansens Facebook account*as usual, and we have individual full-body art of Chromia, Arcee and Windblade. As an extra bonus, we have also have a look at all three full figures framed in the box art final composition. You can find our previous round ups after the jump and you can also check out the new images attached to this news post. *Here*the art of Prowl, Hound, Smokescreen, SDCC Devastator and*Decepticons Hunters. *Here*the art of*Sunstreaker*and*Trailbreaker. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post San Diego Comicon 2015 Combiner Hunters Art by Ken Christiansen: Chromia, Arcee & Windblade appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



