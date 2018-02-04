|
San Diego Comicon 2015 Combiner Hunters Art by Ken Christiansen: Chromia, Arcee & Win
Artist*Ken Christiansen*has shared his packaging art of the San Diego Comicon 2015 Combiner Hunters pack. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansens Facebook account
*as usual, and we have individual full-body art of Chromia, Arcee and Windblade. As an extra bonus, we have also have a look at all three full figures framed in the box art final composition. You can find our previous round ups after the jump and you can also check out the new images attached to this news post. *Here*
the art of Prowl, Hound, Smokescreen, SDCC Devastator and*Decepticons Hunters. *Here*
the art of*Sunstreaker*and*Trailbreaker. » Continue Reading.
The post San Diego Comicon 2015 Combiner Hunters Art by Ken Christiansen: Chromia, Arcee & Windblade
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.