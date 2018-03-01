Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Renamed Listing For Upcoming Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 01:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,896
Renamed Listing For Upcoming Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Figures



Popular Swedish toy retailer Stor&#38;Liten is listing several upcoming, alternatively named Transformers movie Studio Series Deluxe Class figures. Previously known Sentry (E0750) is named as KSI Sentry, which may mean that the toy could very well be a KSI robot from Age Of Extinction. Since it’s a Deluxe class figure, it rules out the possibility of Galvatron due to the fact that Studio Series line adheres to a relative size scale. Code name Mercenary (E0976) is titled as Raider. It is unsure whether this is another code name or the actual name of the figure. Blue Light (
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 07:02 AM   #2
Longshot
Alternator
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 932
Re: Renamed Listing For Upcoming Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Figures
I would like to see Highbrow. He's a good design and I missed him on that first run back in 2010(?).
Longshot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Re-issue Takara 11 Astrotrain
Transformers
Wing Saber 100% Complete Mega Energon Transformers
Transformers
VTG Transformers G1 80s Takara Japan Optimus For Parts Lot LOOK
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Transformers Cobalt Sentries [Howlback and Garboil]
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:29 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.