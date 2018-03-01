Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,896

Renamed Listing For Upcoming Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Figures





Popular Swedish toy retailer Stor&Liten is listing several upcoming, alternatively named Transformers movie Studio Series Deluxe Class figures. Previously known Sentry ( Popular Swedish toy retailer Stor&Liten is listing several upcoming, alternatively named Transformers movie Studio Series Deluxe Class figures. Previously known Sentry ( E0750 ) is named as KSI Sentry, which may mean that the toy could very well be a KSI robot from Age Of Extinction. Since it’s a Deluxe class figure, it rules out the possibility of Galvatron due to the fact that Studio Series line adheres to a relative size scale. Code name Mercenary ( E0976 ) is titled as Raider. It is unsure whether this is another code name or the actual name of the figure. Blue Light (





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.