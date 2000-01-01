transformers g1 & other vintage toy lines

if u need any more photo's i can send upon request



G1's



erector 40.00

battle trap 40.00

rodimus major (reissue) 50.00

shrapnel 25.00

sureshot 70.00

thrust 65.00

topspin 25.00





OTHER VINTAGE TOY LINES



TMNT

ace duck 25.00



DICK TRACY

influence 15.00





SUPER GOBOTS & ROCKLORDS

boulder 50.00

crackpot 50.00

vamp(super gobot) 65.00



GI.JOE'S

the fridge 65.00

beach head 30.00

dodger 30.00

frostbite(battle corps) 40.00



VINTAGE STAR WARS FIGURES

amanaman 240.00

emperor 25.00

emperor 20.00

royal guard 25.00

stormtrooper 30.00

jawa 50.00

yoda (missing cane only) 40.00

bossk 25.00

klaatu 25.00

klaatu(in skiff) 25.00

weequay 20.00



MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE

saurod 85.00

dvd best of 15.00

Attached Thumbnails







