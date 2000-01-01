Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 12:29 AM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 120
transformers g1 & other vintage toy lines
if u need any more photo's i can send upon request

G1's

erector 40.00
battle trap 40.00
rodimus major (reissue) 50.00
shrapnel 25.00
sureshot 70.00
thrust 65.00
topspin 25.00


OTHER VINTAGE TOY LINES

TMNT
ace duck 25.00

DICK TRACY
influence 15.00


SUPER GOBOTS & ROCKLORDS
boulder 50.00
crackpot 50.00
vamp(super gobot) 65.00

GI.JOE'S
the fridge 65.00
beach head 30.00
dodger 30.00
frostbite(battle corps) 40.00

VINTAGE STAR WARS FIGURES
amanaman 240.00
emperor 25.00
emperor 20.00
royal guard 25.00
stormtrooper 30.00
jawa 50.00
yoda (missing cane only) 40.00
bossk 25.00
klaatu 25.00
klaatu(in skiff) 25.00
weequay 20.00

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE
saurod 85.00
dvd best of 15.00
Last edited by scorponok87; Yesterday at 12:35 AM.
