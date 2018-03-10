|
Titans Return Titan Master Wave 5 Ramhorn Spotted At German Retail
Thanks to our 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we finally have a report of*Titans Return Titan Master Wave 5 Ramhorn Spotted At German Retail. This sighting comes from*NTF Archive.de
*member Magmatron who found Titan Master Ramhorn*at an Action store in Germany’s capital Berlin, selling for only 3 Euros ($3.70).*This seems to be*the only confirmed sighting for Ramhorn in Europe hailed from France. However, Nevermore also let us remember that Ramhorn may have hit Russian retail, since it has been available on several Russian online retailers.* You can check out the mirrored images after the break and then let us know your » Continue Reading.
