|
Bumblebee: The Movie Will Be A Significant Milestone For Volkswagen
Speaking at the Geneva Auto Show, Volkswagen R&D boss Frank Welsch stated that the classic German*Volkswagen Beetle (a.k.a VW Bug) automobiles are about to cease production. As soon as this news went across the internet, the enthusiasm for the upcoming Bumblebee: The Movie (alternatively known as Transformers: Bumblebee) also went up. Popular entertainment news site Nerdist even stated
“Deciding that the Bumblebee movie would be a period piece may be the most prescient call Paramount has made in years“. The latest Transformers Live Action Movie will join other movies such as the Herbie series and even Footloose for prominently » Continue Reading.
