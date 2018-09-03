sushicake rawrrrr Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Markham, ON Posts: 159

sushicake's: I have to much stuff for my new condo sale!!!



All items are new in box unless otherwise stated. And are 100% complete.



All models kits are yen price but I will be charging 100 yen = $1 CAD that's 16% off original price and if you buy alot we can work out a deal. So save on the customs and shipping and buy from me!!!



All prices are OBO so hit me with an offer worst I can say is no.



Don't let these prices get away my loss is your gain!!!!



Transformers:



Fansproject - Causality M3 Intimidator Set of 5 (Stuticons/Menasor) opened these once combined then stuck them right back into the box and have sat ever since. $180



Masterpiece Sunstorm and Acidstorm (TRU version) $60 each or $100 for both. Opened once displayed then stuck them back into the box. SOLD



KO Masterpiece Sideswipe (only has half a gun), Red Alert, Tigertrack, Prowl, Bluestreak. Displayed and put back in the box. $30 each or $120 for all 5. SOLD



Fansproject - Crossfire 02 (Swindle and Blastoff) with Asia exclusive energon Bruticus. Opened and displayed then back in the box they went. $160 for the set.



Model kits:



Pls message me in which one you're interested in and which ones you want. I will give you the price at this moment I have way to many and it would take forever to price each one out individually.



Bears and pbandai/special limited kits are not for sale.











Misc:



Threezero/3A - Titanfall IMC Atlus and Stryder both are brand new in box. $350 each or $600 for both. These guys retail at $500 a piece my loss your gain.



Pics up later or upon request.



