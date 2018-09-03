Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
sushicake
sushicake's: I have to much stuff for my new condo sale!!!
Just moved no room for the collection so need to clear up most if not all of it.

All items are new in box unless otherwise stated. And are 100% complete.

All models kits are yen price but I will be charging 100 yen = $1 CAD that's 16% off original price and if you buy alot we can work out a deal. So save on the customs and shipping and buy from me!!!

All prices are OBO so hit me with an offer worst I can say is no.

Don't let these prices get away my loss is your gain!!!!

Transformers:

Fansproject - Causality M3 Intimidator Set of 5 (Stuticons/Menasor) opened these once combined then stuck them right back into the box and have sat ever since. $180

Masterpiece Sunstorm and Acidstorm (TRU version) $60 each or $100 for both. Opened once displayed then stuck them back into the box. SOLD

KO Masterpiece Sideswipe (only has half a gun), Red Alert, Tigertrack, Prowl, Bluestreak. Displayed and put back in the box. $30 each or $120 for all 5. SOLD

Fansproject - Crossfire 02 (Swindle and Blastoff) with Asia exclusive energon Bruticus. Opened and displayed then back in the box they went. $160 for the set.

Model kits:

Pls message me in which one you're interested in and which ones you want. I will give you the price at this moment I have way to many and it would take forever to price each one out individually.

Bears and pbandai/special limited kits are not for sale.





Misc:

Threezero/3A - Titanfall IMC Atlus and Stryder both are brand new in box. $350 each or $600 for both. These guys retail at $500 a piece my loss your gain.

Pics up later or upon request.

More items to be added later!
#2
sushicake
Re: sushicake's: I have to much stuff for my new condo sale!!!
Acidstorm and Sunstorm and KO cars are sold.
#3
wervenom
Re: sushicake's: I have to much stuff for my new condo sale!!!
Good prices. Free bump
#4
throllen
Re: sushicake's: I have to much stuff for my new condo sale!!!
pm'ed
#5
cr3d1t
Re: sushicake's: I have to much stuff for my new condo sale!!!
pm sent
