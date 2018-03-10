Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,896

Hasbro To Attend Bologna Licensing Trade Fair 2018 With Transformers Content



Hasbro will be attending this year’s*Bologna Licensing Trade Fair in Italy with their Transformers products as well as content from several other brands. Official press blurb reads: “Transformers This is an evergreen brand that excited many generations with the adventures of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and all Transformers involved in the eternal fight between Autobots and Decepticons. Starting 2018, the entertainment behind the success of the franchise expands to all targets* at 360 degrees: the theatrical release of the 6th installment of the movie saga – Transformers: Bumblebee – on December 22nd, then it continues on TV with the launch in



Hasbro will be attending this year's*Bologna Licensing Trade Fair in Italy with their Transformers products as well as content from several other brands. Official press blurb reads: "Transformers This is an evergreen brand that excited many generations with the adventures of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and all Transformers involved in the eternal fight between Autobots and Decepticons. Starting 2018, the entertainment behind the success of the franchise expands to all targets* at 360 degrees: the theatrical release of the 6th installment of the movie saga – Transformers: Bumblebee – on December 22nd, then it continues on TV with the launch in





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.