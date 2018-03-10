Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro To Attend Bologna Licensing Trade Fair 2018 With Transformers Content


Hasbro will be attending this year's Bologna Licensing Trade Fair in Italy with their Transformers products as well as content from several other brands. Official press blurb reads: "Transformers This is an evergreen brand that excited many generations with the adventures of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and all Transformers involved in the eternal fight between Autobots and Decepticons. Starting 2018, the entertainment behind the success of the franchise expands to all targets at 360 degrees: the theatrical release of the 6th installment of the movie saga – Transformers: Bumblebee – on December 22nd, then it continues on TV with the launch in

The post Hasbro To Attend Bologna Licensing Trade Fair 2018 With Transformers Content appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



