IDW Transformers: Lost Light #16 Retailer Incentive Cover
*has shared the Retailer Incentive Cover of*Transformers:*Lost Light #16*for your viewing pleasure. This is the line art version of Cover B by artist*Alex Milne
. This amazing cover features Lost Lights captain: Rodimus surrounded by several
spirits? ghosts? illusions? Take your guess. We can see some of the deceased members of Lost Lights crew like Ambulon, Trailbreaker, Pipes and Ravage. Transformers: Lost Light #16 James Roberts (Author) Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist)* Alex Milne (Cover Artist) ALL GOOD THINGS
! Rodimus and the Crusadercons have reached their final destination. The trouble is, its not Cyberutopia. In fact, its not » Continue Reading.
