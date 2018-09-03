Scrapper6 Nexus Maximus Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg, MB Posts: 2,258

Re: Playtime is Over ? Toys R Us USA Preparing for Complete Shutdown They had red tagged items at my local TRU yesterday, we want these gone red tagged. I am seriously concerned, to the point that I fear what the future may hold. I love collecting, but if TRU in Canada goes and it forces a lot of us out of the toy collecting game because, let's face it, online e-tailers need to profit too and they do like to price a bit higher than MSRP... I mean A3U, while a great looking store with nothing but good press, does have their Canadian prices set higher than MSRP from main retail perspective.



But anyway I'm a bit off point here, the point is, if TRU goes and forces a large percentage of us OUT of collecting permanently (We can't all just order online when we want after all.) then prepare for a very bitter winter indeed from those of us forced out of our favorite hobbies due to circumstances beyond our control.



TRU Canada is the one stop-gap measure for eliminating monopoly in Canada. Wal-Mart can go Fuck themselves if that's our only option left to us, I can see the writing on the wall, I remember their idea of charging us 35$ for Voyagers when TRU kept them at the 30$ price point. I remember it well and I never once bought a Voyager during that time from Wal-Mart.



Without any true competition Wal-Mart can charge whatever they damn well please and like it, and if you don't think they will you are living in a pipe dream. It's still a business to them, and they are still in it to make a profit at the expense of anybody and everybody.



I foresee dark times ahead should closures occur. Unless, like HMV, somebody like Sunrise Records steps in and decides to take over for TRU in Canada and operate as a 'new and better' toy retailer, for marketing purposes. __________________

