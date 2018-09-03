|
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 05:06 PM
|
#21
|
|
Re: Playtime is Over ? Toys R Us USA Preparing for Complete Shutdown
I have a negative vibe about my recent visit to ToysRus. Stock is getter scarse, very little restock, not a lot of staff on the floor, even some green clearance stickers.
Anyways, it's good to enjoy it while we can.
Last edited by bishop; 03-09-2018 at 05:09 PM.
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 05:41 PM
|
#22
|
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
|
Re: Playtime is Over ? Toys R Us USA Preparing for Complete Shutdown
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by bishop
I have a negative vibe about my recent visit to ToysRus. Stock is getter scarse, very little restock, not a lot of staff on the floor, even some green clearance stickers.
Anyways, it's good to enjoy it while we can.
Keep the faith, I have "heard" they have a rather large order being processed by the end of the month. Consider it a rumor for now.
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 08:10 PM
|
#23
|
|
Re: Playtime is Over ? Toys R Us USA Preparing for Complete Shutdown
I'm glad EB Games is picking up the Marvel Legends and 6" Black Star Wars figs because if Tru goes, EB is my last hope for those kinds of figures. I'm not a fan of online and I despise Walmart with a fiery passion.
This could be close to the end of collecting for me. Which from a wallet and budget perspective is a good thing, but that's it.
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 08:32 PM
|
#24
|
|
Re: Playtime is Over ? Toys R Us USA Preparing for Complete Shutdown
TRU has had the edge over Walmart in terms of fairly frequent sales and promos (see, for example, the winter coupons), and availability of exclusives (Masterpieces, Platinum Editions, box sets). It's going to be a huge blow to collectors not to have that option, and there's no other retailer so far that looks poised to fill that role.
I'm definitely concerned.
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 10:38 PM
|
#25
|
|
Re: Playtime is Over ? Toys R Us USA Preparing for Complete Shutdown
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Pascal
Hasbro sets the MSRP, not the stores. Prices won't change unless Hasbro decides so.
That's not how manufactures suggested retail price works. If it was we wouldn't see inflated prices on amazon.ca (and I mean the sold by and shipped by amazon.ca listings).
|
|
|
03-10-2018, 07:58 AM
|
#26
|
|
Re: Playtime is Over ? Toys R Us USA Preparing for Complete Shutdown
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by GotBot
Keep the faith, I have "heard" they have a rather large order being processed by the end of the month. Consider it a rumor for now.
Thanks, it's promising... Let's hope it's just the down after the holidays.
|
|
|
03-10-2018, 10:21 AM
|
#27
|
|
Re: Playtime is Over ? Toys R Us USA Preparing for Complete Shutdown
They had red tagged items at my local TRU yesterday, we want these gone red tagged. I am seriously concerned, to the point that I fear what the future may hold. I love collecting, but if TRU in Canada goes and it forces a lot of us out of the toy collecting game because, let's face it, online e-tailers need to profit too and they do like to price a bit higher than MSRP... I mean A3U, while a great looking store with nothing but good press, does have their Canadian prices set higher than MSRP from main retail perspective.
But anyway I'm a bit off point here, the point is, if TRU goes and forces a large percentage of us OUT of collecting permanently (We can't all just order online when we want after all.) then prepare for a very bitter winter indeed from those of us forced out of our favorite hobbies due to circumstances beyond our control.
TRU Canada is the one stop-gap measure for eliminating monopoly in Canada. Wal-Mart can go Fuck themselves if that's our only option left to us, I can see the writing on the wall, I remember their idea of charging us 35$ for Voyagers when TRU kept them at the 30$ price point. I remember it well and I never once bought a Voyager during that time from Wal-Mart.
Without any true competition Wal-Mart can charge whatever they damn well please and like it, and if you don't think they will you are living in a pipe dream. It's still a business to them, and they are still in it to make a profit at the expense of anybody and everybody.
I foresee dark times ahead should closures occur. Unless, like HMV, somebody like Sunrise Records steps in and decides to take over for TRU in Canada and operate as a 'new and better' toy retailer, for marketing purposes.
__________________
Want:
RID Warriors MOSC Thunderhoof, Ratchet
|
|
|
03-10-2018, 11:13 AM
|
#28
|
|
Re: Playtime is Over ? Toys R Us USA Preparing for Complete Shutdown
If you guys haven't realize it yet, Canada is the land of monopolies and the zero competition landscape - no reason why the retail toy space should be any different. If it's not Alcohol, it's Telcos or it's some other industry... I'll simply refrain from buying altogether if no other option - sick and tired of being gouged every which way.
However, let's hope that TRU Canada can, if under restructuring, turn the tide or instead open up the market for a new player if they do depart. Let's face, the big execs at TRU did little to adapt to the changing times, sure kids buying habits may be different now, but did they not see the obvious writing on the the wall. Asleep at the wheel or made management?
The brick & mortar toy going experience was a such a big part of my childhood - so sad to see it go. RIP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.