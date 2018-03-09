|
Dealer registration available for TFcon Chicago 2018
Dealer registration is now available for TFcon Chicago 2018. For those of you that were looking to sell at the worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention now is the time to book, you can contact us now to reserve your space. Dealers from last year have automatically been sent the on-line registration information. TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
returns to the Chicago, IL area the weekend of October 26th to October 28th, 2018. TFcon USA will take place at the Crowne Plaza Chicago OHare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont, IL. The TFcon Chicago 2018 hotel block is » Continue Reading.
