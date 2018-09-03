Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Ebay coupons & Discounts
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
Page 3 of 3 12 3
 
Thread Tools
Old 03-09-2018, 08:57 PM   #21
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 561
Re: Ebay coupons & Discounts
Quote:
Originally Posted by Yonoid View Post
Some guy bought over $600 with of LEGO and got 20% off the total amount he spent.
It's 20% off up to 500USD for max 100USD savings, which works out to more in CAD.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284

Looking for:
Dr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)
MP-01 Matrix only
Scrapmaker is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-09-2018, 09:50 PM   #22
Oreobuilder
Alternator
Oreobuilder's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 953
Re: Ebay coupons & Discounts
Ordered Maketoys Bounceback for 93$ shipped from Bababobo.

OB
Oreobuilder is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-09-2018, 09:52 PM   #23
chroma23
douchebag
chroma23's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: GTA
Posts: 1,129
Re: Ebay coupons & Discounts
ordering TFC trinity force set and maybe maketoys god ginrai (abit worried about the qc issues for the latter based on comments on TFW2005 so i may pass on this one)
__________________
My Shapeways Store - CHROMA HANDS: shapeways.com/shops/chromahands
Follow on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chromahands

BST on cybertron.ca: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47234
FEEDBACK on cybertron.ca: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=16129
Last edited by chroma23; 03-09-2018 at 09:56 PM.
chroma23 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 3 of 3 12 3

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Re-issue Takara 11 Astrotrain
Transformers
Wing Saber 100% Complete Mega Energon Transformers
Transformers
VTG Transformers G1 80s Takara Japan Optimus For Parts Lot LOOK
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Transformers Cobalt Sentries [Howlback and Garboil]
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:29 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.