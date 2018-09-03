Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Ebay coupons & Discounts
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Page 3 of 3
<
1
2
3
Thread Tools
03-09-2018, 08:57 PM
#
21
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 561
Re: Ebay coupons & Discounts
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Yonoid
Some guy bought over $600 with of LEGO and got 20% off the total amount he spent.
It's 20% off up to 500USD for max 100USD savings, which works out to more in CAD.
__________________
My Buying/Selling/Trading Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=62426
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60284
Looking for:
Dr. Wu DW-P06 Partners (Helmet Ver)
MP-01 Matrix only
Scrapmaker
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Scrapmaker
Find More Posts by Scrapmaker
03-09-2018, 09:50 PM
#
22
Oreobuilder
Alternator
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Montreal
Posts: 953
Re: Ebay coupons & Discounts
Ordered Maketoys Bounceback for 93$ shipped from Bababobo.
OB
__________________
Check out my GI Joe customs blog:
http://oreobuildersblog.blogspot.ca/
My TF Sales page:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=34468
My trade feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...526#post280526
Oreobuilder
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Oreobuilder
Find More Posts by Oreobuilder
03-09-2018, 09:52 PM
#
23
chroma23
douchebag
Join Date: May 2009
Location: GTA
Posts: 1,129
Re: Ebay coupons & Discounts
ordering TFC trinity force set and maybe maketoys god ginrai (abit worried about the qc issues for the latter based on comments on TFW2005 so i may pass on this one)
__________________
My Shapeways Store - CHROMA HANDS:
shapeways.com/shops/chromahands
Follow on Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/chromahands
BST on cybertron.ca:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47234
FEEDBACK on cybertron.ca:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=16129
Last edited by chroma23; 03-09-2018 at
09:56 PM
.
chroma23
View Public Profile
Send a private message to chroma23
Find More Posts by chroma23
Page 3 of 3
<
1
2
3
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Re-issue Takara 11 Astrotrain
Wing Saber 100% Complete Mega Energon Transformers
VTG Transformers G1 80s Takara Japan Optimus For Parts Lot LOOK
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers Cobalt Sentries [Howlback and Garboil]
G1 Transformers Lot
G1 Transformers Parts Lot
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
05:29 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.