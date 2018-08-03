Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 03-08-2018, 08:14 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,616
TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
I know those who wanted this one have him already from Walmart or EBGames but for those who'd rather buy online then hunt, here he is:

http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599086

Happy Hunting
Xtreme987 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-08-2018, 09:33 AM   #2
GotBot
Energon
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 868
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
That's cool. Around here, he has been super rare. He never showed up at any of the 5 EB games and I have only seen 3 of him in person at Wal-Mart, so some folks can probably really use this link.
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-08-2018, 09:42 AM   #3
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,371
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
I heard the new SS Lockdown is a remold of this one, maybe I will get that instead.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-08-2018, 10:08 AM   #4
Gaming Turtle
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick
Posts: 194
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
Thanks for the post. I have never seen him in Fredericton NB. He also has free shipping.
Gaming Turtle is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-08-2018, 10:11 AM   #5
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,616
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
I think to get free shipping you have to spend $49 or over. I could be wrong tho.
Xtreme987 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-08-2018, 10:47 AM   #6
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Dark Rage's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,819
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
Sold out, or can't order online....
Dark Rage is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-08-2018, 12:19 PM   #7
Gaming Turtle
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick
Posts: 194
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
Quote:
Originally Posted by Xtreme987 View Post
I think to get free shipping you have to spend $49 or over. I could be wrong tho.
Nope, he himself actually had free shipping. I was ordering two myself (One for me and one for my brother) and even using the $20 of $50 coupon, got free shipping. Although my order is listed as back ordered now.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Untitled.jpg Views: 30 Size: 61.4 KB ID: 39069  
Gaming Turtle is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-08-2018, 04:54 PM   #8
C Spray
ACTION FIGURE ADDICT!
C Spray's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Peg City
Posts: 385
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
Lots here in Wpg if any Body needs
C Spray is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-09-2018, 09:22 PM   #9
MapleMegatron
Energon
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 812
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
That listing is now gone
MapleMegatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Re-issue Takara 11 Astrotrain
Transformers
Wing Saber 100% Complete Mega Energon Transformers
Transformers
VTG Transformers G1 80s Takara Japan Optimus For Parts Lot LOOK
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Transformers Cobalt Sentries [Howlback and Garboil]
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.