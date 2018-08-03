|
03-08-2018, 08:14 AM
#1
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
I know those who wanted this one have him already from Walmart or EBGames but for those who'd rather buy online then hunt, here he is:
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=123599086
Happy Hunting
03-08-2018, 09:33 AM
#2
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
That's cool. Around here, he has been super rare. He never showed up at any of the 5 EB games and I have only seen 3 of him in person at Wal-Mart, so some folks can probably really use this link.
03-08-2018, 09:42 AM
#3
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
I heard the new SS Lockdown is a remold of this one, maybe I will get that instead.
03-08-2018, 10:08 AM
#4
Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
Thanks for the post. I have never seen him in Fredericton NB. He also has free shipping.
03-08-2018, 10:11 AM
#5
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
I think to get free shipping you have to spend $49 or over. I could be wrong tho.
03-08-2018, 10:47 AM
#6
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
Sold out, or can't order online....
03-08-2018, 12:19 PM
#7
Location: Fredericton, New Brunswick
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
Quote:
Originally Posted by Xtreme987
I think to get free shipping you have to spend $49 or over. I could be wrong tho.
Nope, he himself actually had free shipping. I was ordering two myself (One for me and one for my brother) and even using the $20 of $50 coupon, got free shipping. Although my order is listed as back ordered now.
03-08-2018, 04:54 PM
#8
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
Lots here in Wpg if any Body needs
03-09-2018, 09:22 PM
#9
Re: TLK Deluxe Cogman on toysrus.ca
That listing is now gone
