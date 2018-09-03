03-09-2018, 02:17 PM #1 CobraCommander ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Terror Drome Posts: 5,017 LF: April 15 80's Toy Expo table partner



I'm looking for a responsible table partner for the Sunday April 15 - 80's Toy Expo.



I have a good 3 years experience with selling at various shows/cons. I'm more than happy to help a newbie with setup/display/tear-down/etc. as long as they are willing to do the same in return.



Furthermore, I've been known to pack a hearty lunch and willing to share some water, chips and a pickle sandwich, if need be



So if you are interested, send me a PM.



Cheers!



G.I.Joe Figures - Hisstank Last edited by CobraCommander; 03-09-2018 at 02:19 PM . 03-09-2018, 07:40 PM #2 zuffyprime Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 4,707 Re: LF: April 15 80's Toy Expo table partner Cc is an awesome guy and 100 percent trustworthy !And I've heard his dad makes great empanadas!

