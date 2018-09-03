Hello,
I'm looking for a responsible table partner for the Sunday April 15 - 80's Toy Expo.
I have a good 3 years experience with selling at various shows/cons. I'm more than happy to help a newbie with setup/display/tear-down/etc. as long as they are willing to do the same in return.
Furthermore, I've been known to pack a hearty lunch and willing to share some water, chips and a pickle sandwich, if need be
So if you are interested, send me a PM.
Cheers!
Note: I haven't ordered the table yet, but will as soon as I find a cool partner willing to split the costs and responsibility.