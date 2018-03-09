|
Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar dares to be awesome! Upcoming toy revealed
We’re kicking your Friday up a notch with a new toy reveal. It seems that the Power of the Primes line is about to dare to be stupid, with Wreck-Gar joining the lineup! Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar was revealed yesterday on the official Transformers page
of the Russian social networking site Vkontakte. The toy is a redeco of the Combiner Wars / Unite Warriors Deluxe scaled Groove figure, with a new head. Those who remember the Combiner Wars line might recall that this is not the first time that Wreck-Gar’s noggin has found itself on Groove’s body – » Continue Reading.
