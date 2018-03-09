Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
03-09-2018, 08:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,896
Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar dares to be awesome! Upcoming toy revealed


We’re kicking your Friday up a notch with a new toy reveal. It seems that the Power of the Primes line is about to dare to be stupid, with Wreck-Gar joining the lineup! Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar was revealed yesterday on the official Transformers page of the Russian social networking site Vkontakte. The toy is a redeco of the Combiner Wars / Unite Warriors Deluxe scaled Groove figure, with a new head. Those who remember the Combiner Wars line might recall that this is not the first time that Wreck-Gar’s noggin has found itself on Groove’s body – &#187; Continue Reading.

The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
03-09-2018, 01:34 PM   #2
optimusb39
Re: Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar dares to be awesome! Upcoming toy revealed
That actually looks pretty good. *gives the nod of approval*
03-09-2018, 01:51 PM   #3
Deception
Re: Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar dares to be awesome! Upcoming toy revealed
Sweet i can use more junkions
03-09-2018, 05:31 PM   #4
GotBot
Re: Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar dares to be awesome! Upcoming toy revealed
Good reuse, way better than the legends sized one. Nice head sculpt too.
03-09-2018, 06:45 PM   #5
PrimalEnvy
Re: Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar dares to be awesome! Upcoming toy revealed
Too bad we probably won't see this guy here.
03-09-2018, 07:02 PM   #6
TriBlurr
Re: Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar dares to be awesome! Upcoming toy revealed
He was listed as a Walgreens exclusive. So there is a chance EB Games might get him up here like they did the Clones. My local EB even has some PotP stuff already.
03-09-2018, 07:10 PM   #7
PrimalEnvy
Re: Power of the Primes Wreck-Gar dares to be awesome! Upcoming toy revealed
Hopefully. I saw one EB Games with a POTP Grimlock, but that's the only TF I've seen there.

ETA: Apparently the Clones did show up locally.
