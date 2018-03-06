Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 03-06-2018, 03:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,896
Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details


The official release of the Generation 1 cartoon series background music is happening this Friday at Noon, Eastern. For now, it will only be on vinyl and limited copies will be available. There are 3 variants – Optimus, Megatron and Bumblebee. The Bumblebee colored one will be a ThinkGeek.com exclusive, while Optimus and Megatron will be exclusive to EnjoyTheRideRecords.com. The Megatron and Optimus exclusive versions will be limited to 500 copies each, while the full pressing will be 2000 (so 1000 Bumblebee versions over at Think Geek).

Old 03-09-2018, 01:10 PM   #2
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 71
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
...and the Megatron and Prime variants are sold out...
Old 03-09-2018, 01:18 PM   #3
Dancel
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2017
Location: Canada
Posts: 53
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
managed to pick up optimus prime right at 12pm, it was gone in 5 mins.
Old 03-09-2018, 01:24 PM   #4
AeroShake
Made of Gundamium
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Surrey boy
Posts: 1,364
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Hopefully they get more stock soon. It would suck if this turns out to be a one time thing with no future date for repress.
Old 03-09-2018, 01:40 PM   #5
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 71
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Looks like I managed to grab a BB from TG... looks like it'll be around $60 CDN after shipping...

...I gotta be outta my mind. :|
Old 03-09-2018, 02:30 PM   #6
andersox
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 74
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Quote:
Originally Posted by Gatchatron View Post
Looks like I managed to grab a BB from TG... looks like it'll be around $60 CDN after shipping...

...I gotta be outta my mind. :|
I got an OP one. Don't even have a record player.
Will be buying one to listen to this awesomeness.

Mine ended up being $57. I think I have a problem...
Old 03-09-2018, 04:35 PM   #7
DuG
Masterpiece
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: Sudbury, ON
Posts: 1,068
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Managed to get all 3 variants, can’t wait to add them to my record collection and listen to that G1 awesomeness.
Old 03-09-2018, 04:57 PM   #8
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,593
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Damn that was fast. Didn't know they were so limited. Oh well
Old 03-09-2018, 06:01 PM   #9
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 314
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Yep I tried as well
Old 03-09-2018, 06:47 PM   #10
Gatchatron
Transmutated
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Here
Posts: 71
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Quote:
Originally Posted by DuG View Post
Managed to get all 3 variants, cant wait to add them to my record collection and listen to that G1 awesomeness.
All three?!

Thank you, DuG for showing me that despite how nuts I think I am - there are those who are, uh, "nutser"!
