|
|
|
03-06-2018, 03:11 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
The official release of the Generation 1 cartoon series background music is happening this Friday at Noon, Eastern. For now, it will only be on vinyl and limited copies will be available.* There are 3 variants – Optimus, Megatron and Bumblebee.* The Bumblebee colored one will be a ThinkGeek.com exclusive, while Optimus and Megatron will be exclusive to EnjoyTheRideRecords.com
.* The Megatron and Optimus exclusive versions will be limited to 500 copies each, while the full pressing will be 2000 (so 1000 Bumblebee versions over at Think Geek).* <a href="https://twitter.com/EnjoytherideRES/status/971083850444046341" target="_blank" rel="noopener">According to the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 01:10 PM
|
#2
|
|
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
...and the Megatron and Prime variants are sold out...
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 01:18 PM
|
#3
|
|
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
managed to pick up optimus prime right at 12pm, it was gone in 5 mins.
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 01:24 PM
|
#4
|
|
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Hopefully they get more stock soon. It would suck if this turns out to be a one time thing with no future date for repress.
__________________
AerodynamicMilkshake's BST/WANTS
and Feedback
Wants/Needs
- DAFT PUNK MEMORABILIA
- IDW Transformer's TPBs (msg me which ones you have)
- MasterShooter Captured Prey exclusives for Spinister
- IDW Primacy Sarah Stone Covers for #3 and #4
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 01:40 PM
|
#5
|
|
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Looks like I managed to grab a BB from TG... looks like it'll be around $60 CDN after shipping...
...I gotta be outta my mind. :|
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 02:30 PM
|
#6
|
|
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by Gatchatron
Looks like I managed to grab a BB from TG... looks like it'll be around $60 CDN after shipping...
...I gotta be outta my mind. :|
I got an OP one. Don't even have a record player.
Will be buying one to listen to this awesomeness.
Mine ended up being $57. I think I have a problem...
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 04:35 PM
|
#7
|
|
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Managed to get all 3 variants, can’t wait to add them to my record collection and listen to that G1 awesomeness.
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 04:57 PM
|
#8
|
|
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Damn that was fast. Didn't know they were so limited. Oh well
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 06:01 PM
|
#9
|
|
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Yep I tried as well
|
|
|
03-09-2018, 06:47 PM
|
#10
|
|
Re: Transformers G1 Soundtrack Vinyl Release Details
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by DuG
Managed to get all 3 variants, cant wait to add them to my record collection and listen to that G1 awesomeness.
All three?!
Thank you, DuG for showing me that despite how nuts I think I am - there are those who are, uh, "nutser"!
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.