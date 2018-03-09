|
Imaginarium Art G1 Jazz Statue Full Reveal
Imaginarium Art on Facebook
has finally shared a complete full image of their impressive G1 Jazz statue. If you like dynamic poses, this statue will really please you.* We can see Jazz jumping from a piece of Cybertronian ground, ready to fire his gun, giving you a sense of “movement”. The character design is highly detailed, as other previous Imaginarium Art products. Jazz is part of the “Legacy Of Cybertron” line which is bringing statues of iconic G1 characters. No price or release date yet, but be sore to come back to our forums for more information once it » Continue Reading.
