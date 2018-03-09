|
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1419
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom have sent us their latest newsletter. Check out the highlights below and read on for the full update! *** ***
ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1419 Hi, Here is a quick update from*www.robotkingdom.com
. #1 Hot Items! Diaclone DA-21 POWERED SYSTEM MANEUVER A. Pre-order. Available in July 2018 US$27.9 <a href="http://www.robotkingdom.com/da21.html" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener">Diaclone DA-21 POWERED SYSTEM MANEUVER A. Preorder. Available in » Continue Reading.
The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1419
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.