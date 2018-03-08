Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,896

Chris Ryall Leaves IDW



We’ve heard today of two departures from IDW Publishing, including IDW’s Editor in Chief, Chris Ryall. Chris Ryall’s “Chrischarger” avatar was a familiar sight in the earliest IDW Transformers comics, which Ryall oversaw from the inception of Transformers at IDW. In his farewell message to IDW staff, Ryall reflects on his 14 years with the publisher. He’s parting on good terms to seek new challenges and new opportunities – a fairly standard kind of career progression move that many of us would go for after spending a great deal of time with an employer. Be sure to check out the



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.