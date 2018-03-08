|
MP40 Masterpiece Targetmaster Hot Rod Gallery
MP-40 Targetmaster Hot Rod is out and in the wild State side and we are taking an in-depth look today.* Based on the MP-28 Hot Rod mold, he rocks a darker deco reminiscent of his look in Rebirth.* Hot Rod’s Targetmaster Firebolt is the same one released with Hasbro’s Masterpiece Rodimus Prime w/ Offshoot
back in 2011.* He comes with one of the guns from the original release, losing the Saw, second rifle and fishing pole.* For those that thought the original was a little too pink in tone, this one offers a more muted color palette.* The original » Continue Reading.
