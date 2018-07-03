Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 03-07-2018, 04:57 AM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,263
Hello Alberta and BC (tr slugslinger wanted)
Since you guys have all the tr slugslinger I am asking for some help acquiring him so.....i will pay cost and shipping if anyone from the areas could grab me one please pm and we can go from there.
Thanks any help would be appreciated.
Old 03-08-2018, 03:11 AM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,263
Re: Hello Alberta and BC (tr slugslinger wanted)
Anyone in any provinces bump.
Lol.
Old 03-08-2018, 10:47 AM   #3
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 89
Re: Hello Alberta and BC (tr slugslinger wanted)
TFTOYS.CA still has some in stock.
Old 03-08-2018, 01:46 PM   #4
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,817
Re: Hello Alberta and BC (tr slugslinger wanted)
I have Slugslinger for sale in my sales thread or you can just pm me.
