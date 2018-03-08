|
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 2 New Stock Photos
Thanks to our 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we have some new stock photos*of Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 2. The new images surfaced via Amazon.us and we have very clear shots of*of Jazz
and Lockdown
*in packaging and both modes. Right now, they are just listed with no price or release date yet. We are sure movie collectors will be pleased to see the great detail and finishing of these new molds. They are a very nice update from the original Deluxe toys of both characters. You can click on the bar to check out the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
