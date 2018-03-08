Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
03-08-2018, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 2 New Stock Photos


Thanks to our 2005 Boards member Nevermore, we have some new stock photos*of Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 2. The new images surfaced via Amazon.us and we have very clear shots of*of Jazz and Lockdown*in packaging and both modes. Right now, they are just listed with no price or release date yet. We are sure movie collectors will be pleased to see the great detail and finishing of these new molds. They are a very nice update from the original Deluxe toys of both characters. You can click on the bar to check out the mirrored images &#187; Continue Reading.

03-08-2018, 10:17 AM   #2
down_shift
Re: Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 2 New Stock Photos
Lockdown isn't bad looking, but UT Peru Kill being a thing I don't see a need for this.
03-08-2018, 10:33 AM   #3
Scrapmaker
Re: Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 2 New Stock Photos
No cannon-face, huh? Ain't movie Lockdown.
03-08-2018, 11:05 AM   #4
The7thParallel
Re: Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Wave 2 New Stock Photos
I swear this was meant to be Optimus Primal at some point.
