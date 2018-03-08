Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,896

Studio Series Thundercracker Released in the US



We recently got our first look at the Toys R Us exclusive Movie Studio Series Thundercracker figure – and he’s already creeping into shops! Sneaking in under everyone’s radar, Thundercracker is the ninth Studio Series release and also a fully badged up exclusive. A remold of Nitro from Transformers The Last Knight, Thundercracker sports a new head inspired by the 2007 Movie Starscream toy that really brings out the whole insectoid head concept that many fans have found fault with in the Movie Decepticon designs down the years. It’s a delightfully viscous looking headscuplt that brings out the menace of



We recently got our first look at the Toys R Us exclusive Movie Studio Series Thundercracker figure – and he's already creeping into shops! Sneaking in under everyone's radar, Thundercracker is the ninth Studio Series release and also a fully badged up exclusive. A remold of Nitro from Transformers The Last Knight, Thundercracker sports a new head inspired by the 2007 Movie Starscream toy that really brings out the whole insectoid head concept that many fans have found fault with in the Movie Decepticon designs down the years. It's a delightfully viscous looking headscuplt that brings out the menace of





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.