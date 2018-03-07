|
ABRIN 2018 ? Hasbro Brazil Transformers Studio Series Presentation
Thanks to Brazilian website Transformersdioramas.com.br
*we have a great set of images from*ABRIN 2018.
the biggest toy expo in Latin America, similar Toy Fair. Hasbro Brazil was there too, and they presented the Studio Series toys for Brazilian market in 2018. Studio Series toys will hit Brazilian market on April, 2018 and they will be fully distributed in all Brazil by May, 2018. Prices are not fully confirmed, but according to Hasbro representatives at the event, prices will vary from 149,99 ($46) to 299,99 ($92) Brazilian Reales. The Studio Series display showed Leader Grimlock, Voyager Megatron, Optimus Prime, Brawl, and
