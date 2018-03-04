|
Cyber Batallion Shockwave Stock Images
Via Weibo user*???????????
*we have our first stock images of Cyber Batallion Shockwave to share for all of you. We had reported the release of*Cyber Batallion Shockwave and Sideswipe in Taiwan
*recently. Shockwave got the attention of fans for his great robot mode, very G1 accurate. Then, Weibo user NOTRAB posted a good-looking*in hand image of*Transformers Cyber Battalion Shockwave.
Fans were a little disappointed to realize the lack of knee joints and*bicep swivels, and the*hollowness of the toy. We should remember this is a toy planned to be economic, big and simple. The robot mode » Continue Reading.
