Toys R Us Exclusive Studio Series Thundercracker Packaging Art & New Images
Thanks to Weibo user*???????????
*we can share the packaging art and new image of the*Toys R Us Exclusive Studio Series Thundercracker. We had reported images of both the front and the back of Thundercracker’s box
. Now we have a clear look at the complete box art of the character, and some great images of the toy in robot and jet mode. The new head* and blue colors work very well on the great Nitro Zeus mold. We are sure many fans are wondering if we will get a similar Skywarp repaint in the future. You » Continue Reading.
The post Toys R Us Exclusive Studio Series Thundercracker Packaging Art & New Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
More...
