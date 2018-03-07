Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,896

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner*spoke to the gathered press and investors at UBS Global Consumer And Retail Conference earlier today*to explain*the company’s strategy in the coming years. Some of the highlights: Success of Hasbro’s Franchise Brands. Partnership with Paramount Pictures. Boulder Media Studio animation initiatives. Toys’R’Us situation. China’s Nezha and the Transformers. We’ve*painstakingly transcripted every single word, for you to analyze and leave a comment on the thread associated with this news post. Relevant slides are also attached. Check it all out, after the jump. Mr. Goldner is very happy with the success of Hasbro’s Franchise Brands: “It begins with our



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.