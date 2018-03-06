|
Takara Tomy Abominus And Elita-1 Combiner Torso (Elita-Infn1te) Stock Images
Via website 1999.co.jp, we have extra stock images of*Takara Tomy Abominus
And Elita-1 Combiner Torso
*or Elita-Infn1te. This is a nice addition to the previous great set of Takara Tomy Power Of The Primes stock images
we reported recently. About Abominus, Takara Tomy Mall has listed a pre-order*of all 5 Terrorcons
as a set for 16,956 yen (almost $160). They are listed as a TT Mall Original “?????”. There’s a picture showing Elita-1’s combiner torso mode, using Power Of The Primes Snarl, Slug, Jazz and Moonracer as limbs. You can check out the images after the jump, » Continue Reading.
