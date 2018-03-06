Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Abominus And Elita-1 Combiner Torso (Elita-Infn1te) Stock Images


Via website 1999.co.jp, we have extra stock images of*Takara Tomy Abominus And Elita-1 Combiner Torso*or Elita-Infn1te. This is a nice addition to the previous great set of Takara Tomy Power Of The Primes stock images we reported recently. About Abominus, Takara Tomy Mall has listed a pre-order*of all 5 Terrorcons as a set for 16,956 yen (almost $160). They are listed as a TT Mall Original “?????”. There’s a picture showing Elita-1’s combiner torso mode, using Power Of The Primes Snarl, Slug, Jazz and Moonracer as limbs. You can check out the images after the jump, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Abominus And Elita-1 Combiner Torso (Elita-Infn1te) Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Chigimus
Re: Takara Tomy Abominus And Elita-1 Combiner Torso (Elita-Infn1te) Stock Images
Most of these look like the exact same deco as their Hasbro counterparts. But is it just the trick of the lighting or does the white on Takara's Elita-1 look more pure white vs Hasbro's beige-white? Also not sure if the reds on her are a different shade here.
