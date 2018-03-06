|
Takara Tomy Studio Series Next Wave For July 2018: Jazz, Lockdown, ROTF Megatron And
Via Loopaza Mega Store on Facebook
*we can report the next wave of Takara Tomy Studio Series. The collection continues on July 2018 with the next molds: SS-09 Deluxe Autobot Jazz 2,800 yen SS-10 Deluxe Lockdown (Age Of Extinction) 2,800 yen SS-11 Voyager Megatron (Revenge Of The Fallen) 4,500 yen SS-12 Viyager Brawl 4,500 yen There is something to notice with this second wave. Takara Tomy has changed numbering for Jazz to 09. Hasbro has got Jazz as number 10, following the recently reported Toys R Us exclusive Thundercraker
(remold/repaint of Nitro Zeus). Does this mean Takara will not » Continue Reading.
