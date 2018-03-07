Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,896

Paramount Pictures To Initiate A New Financial Strategy From 2019



Viacom CEO Bob Bakish spoke to the gathered press and investors at Deutsche Bank’s 26th annual Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference to explain Paramount Pictures‘ new financial strategy which will go forward from 2019, among other things. “Our new strategy is not one-size-fits-all,” he said. “So we don’t want to take financing on any of the branded films because they are low-risk. We’d much rather have partners on higher-budget films. Hasbro, Skydance and several other companies will act as partners for Paramount Pictures in the coming years, contributing more to their respective project than they used to do.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.