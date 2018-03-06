Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 03-07-2018, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,896
Studio Series Thundercracker Toys R Us Exclusive Revealed


Thanks to the Facebook page of Transformers Botposting on Facebook, we have our first look at the upcoming Toys R Us Exclusive Studio Series Voyager Thundercracker figure. Listed as a “Dark Of The Moon” figure, Thundercracker is remold of The Last Knight Nitro. Obviously, the character was not in the film, but the paint scheme does appear to be a homage to the characters G1 namesake. The blue paint really comes out in vehicle mode as seen by the back of the box image. Regardless, Thundercracker is looking pretty terrifying and should make an excellent addition to the new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series Thundercracker Toys R Us Exclusive Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-07-2018, 08:33 AM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,371
Re: Studio Series Thundercracker Toys R Us Exclusive Revealed
It's really weird the package use "Dark of the Moon" as the subtitle.
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 03-07-2018, 08:46 AM   #3
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,350
Re: Studio Series Thundercracker Toys R Us Exclusive Revealed
Doesn't make much sense in the context of that series, but that deco sure looks nice.
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
