Studio Series Thundercracker Toys R Us Exclusive Revealed
Thanks to the Facebook page of Transformers Botposting
on Facebook, we have our first look at the upcoming Toys R Us Exclusive Studio Series Voyager Thundercracker figure. Listed as a “Dark Of The Moon” figure, Thundercracker is remold of The Last Knight Nitro. Obviously, the character was not in the film, but the paint scheme does appear to be a homage to the characters G1 namesake. The blue paint really comes out in vehicle mode as seen by the back of the box image. Regardless, Thundercracker is looking pretty terrifying and should make an excellent addition to the new » Continue Reading.
