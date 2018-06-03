Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Beast Hunters Bumblebee Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 03-06-2018, 06:41 PM   #1
GotBot
Energon
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 868
Beast Hunters Bumblebee Review
Just a fun look back at the Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Bumblebee - a figure often overlooked but really a great and fun little version of the character!
https://youtu.be/-86Z5ztNHKw
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Re-issue Takara 11 Astrotrain
Transformers
Wing Saber 100% Complete Mega Energon Transformers
Transformers
VTG Transformers G1 80s Takara Japan Optimus For Parts Lot LOOK
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Transformers Cobalt Sentries [Howlback and Garboil]
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:30 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.