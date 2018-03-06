|
Transformers Forged to Fight Wins Best Mobile Game at MWC 2018
Transformers Forged to Fight has won best game at Mobile World Congress 2018!* Hasbro has sent through a press release detailing the achievement, check it out below and hit your app stores to grab the game and give it a spin if you haven’t already! KABAM’S TRANSFORMERS: FORGED TO FIGHT WINS BEST MOBILE GAME AT GLOBAL MOBILE AWARDS 2018* VANCOUVER, CANADA MARCH 6, 2018 At this years Global Mobile Awards
(GLOMO Awards) in Barcelona, Spain during Mobile World Congress 2018
, representatives from the GSMA awarded Kabam, Inc
. creators of massively multi-player mobile games for » Continue Reading.
