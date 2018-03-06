Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,896

Additional Toys Listed For Transformers: Bumblebee Energon Igniters Toyline



Few days ago we revealed the details of Transformers: Bumblebee Energon Igniters toyline thanks to Amazon India. The same site is now giving us several more toys to add to the growing list of characters. While some of these are already known to us via previous listings, one of them is completely new. We now have an official description for*Nitro Series Optimus Prime. However, a new toy listed as Hornet only carries a generic description. Stryker and Radar are codenames for Bumblebee and Optimus Prime respectively. With 10 steps, Nitro Series Optimus Prime also boasts the most number of transforming



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.