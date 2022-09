evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,625

Re: World Fair 1984 Takara Catalog Images Holy crap, I used to have one of those watch guys! on page 8 there

he was a lil grey dude, with flimsy legs - you could fold him up and connect him to the watch "base" on the wrist band



He's long gone now, but dude that takes me right back to childhood (and all the "this isn't a very cool transformer" feelings)

my Wanted thread

my Sales thread

my Feedback thread __________________