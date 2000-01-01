Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Jinbao OS KO Warbotron Air Burst (3P Blast off) Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:06 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,543
Jinbao OS KO Warbotron Air Burst (3P Blast off) Review
The fourth member of Jinbao's oversized take on Warbotron brings us the pretty darn fantastic KO of Air Burst!

https://youtu.be/ywtIL_ekn18
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
6 Figure Transformers STUDIO SERIES lot. BRAWL, BARRICADE,THUNDERCRACKER TRU etc
Transformers
6 Figure Transformers lot. MISFIRE, WOLFWIRE, BUMBLEBEE, DELUXE GROOVE, etc..
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus Combaticons Combiner Wars COMPLETE MISP
Transformers
Transformers Takara Beast Wars Returns Blackarachnia, Tankor & Obsidian lot of 3
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
NEW HASBRO TRANSFORMERS VINTAGE G1 REISSUE SOUNDWAVE &CONDOR CASSETTE BUZZSAW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.