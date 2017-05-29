Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,750

Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 2 Out At German Retail



Thanks to several members from our 2005 Boards we have some good news for German fans.*Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 2 Is Out At German Retail Deluxe Steelbane was found at Galeria Kaufhof department store in downtown Duisburg while all*wave 2 was found at Toys”R”Us store near Frankfurt and Duisburg-Meiderich. Happy hunting for all German fans. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.



