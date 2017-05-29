IDW Publishing site
*has shared the*Transformers: Lost Light #6 Retailer Incentive Cover,*which features Rung by Marcelo Matere. Very nice art for one of main characters on this arc of story. Transformers: Lost Light #6 You know that sinking feeling you get when you witness the destruction of an entire planet? Rodimus and company are about to feel that. Hardcore. AVAILABLE: June 2017 You can check the cover after the jump, and the share your thoughts at the 2005 Boards.
