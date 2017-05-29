Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers, G.I. Joe And M.A.S.K Unite In Massive First Strike Cover


Thanks to CBR.com we have a very impressive line-art of the next IDW Crossover title: First Strike. Veteran comics artist and Image Comics co-founder Whilce Portacio illustrated a triptych cover that will be published as retailer incentive covers for issues #1, #3 and #5 of First Strike. The covers will be available to retailers who order 50 copies or more of each First Strike #1 and #2 (both scheduled for release in August). First Strike #1 is scheduled for release on Aug. 9, and will run for six issues in a twice-monthly shipping schedule.

The post Transformers, G.I. Joe And M.A.S.K Unite In Massive First Strike Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



