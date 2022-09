Even More 2023 Transformers Listings Found ? Studio Series Voyager WFC Optimus Prime,

The weekend leaks continue! TFW's Jtprime17 comes to us once more with a few more 2023 Transformers listings – this time he has for us Studio Series Voyager WFC Optimus Prime, Deluxe ROTB Wheeljack, and RED Soundblaster! Of note, Optimus should go quite nicely with the Voyager WFC Megatron that was discovered last night. Check it all out and let us know if you're interested on the boards!