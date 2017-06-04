Thanks to an image shared by Instagram user Marcus Goh
from Singapore, we learned that two new figures from Combiner Force Warrior Class Wave 3 has been spotted in retail there. Pictured are Bludgeon (repaint of Blastwave) and Thermidor (retool and repaint of Bisk) Will you be adding these to your collection? Let us know on the boards after the break.
The post Transformers Robot in Disguise Combiner Force Warrior Class Wave 3 Found in Singapore
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...