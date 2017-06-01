You may remember that we front paged a news item last week
regarding a possible new Theatrical Trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight. Titled as “Trailer L“, the rated trailer is now available on official Social Media channels for the movie. This new trailer contains quite a lot of new footage which is being discussed on our movie sub-forum as we speak. Check out the video, below:
